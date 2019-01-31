Nintendo cuts sales target for the Switch and delays Mario Kart game for smartphones

Nintendo is less optimistic about how many of Switch units it will manage to sell by the end of the fiscal year.

The company said in its earnings report Thursday that it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit of 158.6 billion yen ($1.46 billion), beating an estimated 149 billion yen, according to Reuters.

But the firm says it now expects sales of its Switch console to come in at 17 million units for the fiscal year ending March 2019. That's down from a previously forecast 20 million units.

The Switch, a hybrid console that can be played on the move or connected to a TV, has been a big revenue driver for Nintendo since its release. The firm has shipped more than 30 million Switch units since the product's March 2017 launch.

Nintendo has still had an impressive fiscal year so far when it comes to Switch sales though, having sold almost 14.5 million units in the nine months ending December 2018. Software has played an increasingly significant role in the device's success — Nintendo expects to have sold 11,000 Switch software units by the end of the current fiscal year.