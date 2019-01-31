Roche beats estimates with a 7 percent rise in 2018 sales

Swiss health care giant Roche reported a 7 percent rise in 2018 sales on Tuesday, highlighting strong demand for its new range of medicines.

Group sales climbed to 56.8 billion Swiss francs ($57.2 billion) with net income increasing by 24 percent, which included the benefits from the U.S. tax overhaul in early 2018. This beat an estimate in a Reuters poll which had predicted sales of 56.4 billion Swiss francs.

The firm said it expects revenue to grow in the low-to mid-single digit range this year and predicted that it would further increase its dividend for shareholders.

"In 2018, Roche achieved very good growth in both divisions. I am particularly pleased with the very strong demand for our new medicines, delivering significant benefit for patients fighting serious diseases like cancer, multiple sclerosis and haemophilia," Roche CEO Severin Schwan said in a statement.

Its diagnostics division saw revenue grow 7 percent during 2018 with its pharma unit growing by the same amount. It stated that key growth drivers were the new multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and cancer medicines Perjeta, Tecentriq, Alecensa as well as the new haemophilia medicine Hemlibra.

Core operating profit rose by 9 percent on a constant exchange rate basis.