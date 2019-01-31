Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Yum China, Cypress and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Amazon rose as much as 3 percent and then dipped more than 2 percent negative in extended trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings and light guidance. The e-commerce giant beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings per share were $6.04, which beat estimates of $5.68. Revenue was $72.38 billion, compared to the $71.87 billion forecast by Wall Street. Amazon Web Services revenue beat estimates.

Shares of Cigna, CVS Health, Walgreens, Cardinal Health and United Health dropped after hours after the Trump administration proposed a rule to lower prescription drug prices by targeting backdoor rebates and creating a new transparency to drug markets. The administration's hope is that the new rule will promote competition among drug makers to have the lowest price and out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

Yum China shares jumped more than 8 percent after hours following mixed earnings released Thursday, but the stock later gave up some of those gains. The fast food restaurant company's sales were $1.91 billion, slightly missing estimates of $1.92 billion. Earnings per share were 12 cents, beating estimates by 4 cents. Overall, same-store sales increased 2 percent, beating estimates that they would be down 0.1 percent. KFC same-store sales were up and Pizza Hut same-store sales were down.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. jumped more than 5 percent after hours Thursday based on better-than-expected earnings. The company earned $604 million in revenue, beating estimates of $599 million. Earnings per share were 35 cents, higher than the 33 cents forecast by analysts. First-quarter guidance was mostly below consensus estimates. Cypress forecasts adjusted earnings of 22 cents - 26 cents, vs. the estimated 25 cents.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. surged as much as 10 percent in extended trading following an earnings beat, though the stock later gave up more than half of those gains. The company posted earnings of $6.59 on revenue of $874 million. Those results were well above the estimated earnings of $5.30 on revenue of $824 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Deckers forecast earnings per share of 10 cents, compared to the 27 cent estimate. They predict revenue will be between $360 million and $374 million, well below the $392 expected by Wall Street.