US Treasury yields move lower as Federal Reserve turns more cautious

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.6720 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.030 percent.

The moves in pre-market trade come after the Federal Reserve adopted a more cautious tone in the previous session. The U.S. central bank said it would be "patient" with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of a possible economic downturn.

On Wednesday, the Fed held interest rates — as expected — and dismissed its promises of "further gradual increases" over the coming months.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor the latest weekly jobless claims figures at around 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Employment cost index data, Chicago PMI figures and new homes sales are all due to be released later in the trading session.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.