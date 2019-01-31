Your phone's battery will die if it's too cold out

Your iPhone might shut off if you're walking outside during the kind of freezing temperatures that we're seeing all around the United States thanks to the polar vortex. It's a problem many of my New York City-based colleagues verified when I asked about it this morning, and one that I first read about in the Liverpool Echo.

Sometimes their iPhones just turn off, they said, and the phones don't turn back on until they're warmed up or plugged in again

And that's the last thing you want to happen when you're freezing cold walking on the sidewalk and using your phone to find directions somewhere.

Apple's website explains that this is normal, and that your phone's battery might not perform well if it's too hot or too cold out. You might have seen a similar warning if you've ever left your phone out on a hot day.

Here's what Apple's website says:

Use iOS devices where the ambient temperature is between 0º and 35º C (32º to 95º F). Low- or high-temperature conditions might cause the device to change its behavior to regulate its temperature. Using an iOS device in very cold conditions outside of its operating range might temporarily shorten battery life and could cause the device to turn off. Battery life will return to normal when you bring the device back to higher ambient temperatures. Using an iOS device in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life.

It can affect Android phones too. Here's what Samsung's website says, for example: