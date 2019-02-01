Here's how many people Tesla laid off at its California facilities

Tesla's January layoffs impacted at least 1,017 California employees, according to the company's filings with the state's Employment Development office that were obtained by CNBC. Bloomberg first reported on the number of California employees effected.

Specifically, the filings revealed that Tesla laid off 78 employees from its headquarters in Palo Alto, 137 from its Lathrop facility and 802 from various facilities, including its car plant in Fremont.

In Fremont, where the company laid off the highest number of California employees, Tesla dismissed more than 30 equipment maintenance technicians, more than 50 auto service technicians, more than 60 supervisors in various departments including 37 manufacturing supervisors and more than 70 production associates.

Overall, the company reduced its work force by 7 percent, Tesla said in earlier disclosures about the restructuring.

On a fourth-quarter earnings call this week, Elon Musk discussed Tesla's current focus on controlling costs several times.