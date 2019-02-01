Listen to the new single from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, AKA DJ 'D-Sol'

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has had a busy few weeks running one of the world's premier investment banks, but that hasn't stopped him from releasing a new dance single.

Solomon, who goes by DJ D-Sol, last month released a follow-up to his first single "Don't Stop." The up-beat tune is called "Feel Alive," featuring singer Katt Rockwell. Last week, he released another version of the song remixed by DJ Morgan Page which can be heard here. On his Instagram page, he calls it his first original song.

It's good to know that Solomon still has time to pursue his musical interests. Last month, he addressed analysts on an earnings conference call for the first time as CEO, spending some time speaking about the 1MDB scandal. Solomon is also engaged in a company-wide review of businesses and flew to Davos, Switzerland last week to meet clients.