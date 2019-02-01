Those recession fears now seem way overblown after 'scorching' jobs and manufacturing data

January's super strong jobs report and a solid manufacturing survey on Friday showed that recession worries may be overblown and slowdown fears are not impacting corporate hiring or dampening manufacturers' sentiment.
The economy added a surprising 304,000 new jobs in January, well above the 165,000 expected by economists. Wages grew by an annual 3.2 percent, and were even higher for non-managerial workers with a 0.4 percent monthly gain.
"The labor market is still scorching," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. "If you look at the payroll data, the economy continues to pound out job growth. Wage growth is for real."
ISM manufacturing was 56.6, well above consensus 54.2, but the important new orders component rose even more to 58.2 from 51 in December. A number above 50 reflects expansion, and while off recent highs, economists had expected the number to slow down even more. Consumer sentiment was also reported Friday and was significantly lower at 91.2, but it too beat expectations.
"I think really it's kind of the same story we took away from the [jobs report]. Even though the [Fed] committee was really dovish on Wednesday, things domestically are still pretty strong," said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO. "This is both producer and consumer sentiment readings at good levels...It definitely runs counter to what Powell said his concerns were on Wednesday."
The Fed on Wednesday strongly signaled it was ready to pause in its interest rate hiking cycle, and that its decision would depend on economic data and market conditions. The Fed also said it would review its balance sheet policy, suggesting it could end its program to shrink its balance sheet at some point. Investors have worried that the Fed could slow the economy with a tightening of conditions from both its rate policy and the balance sheet rolldown.
Now the fed funds futures market is pricing in a very slight chance of an interest rate cut this year even though the Fed still forecasts two hikes for later in the year, as do a number of economists. Prior to Wednesday, the futures were pricing a 20 percent chance of one hike in 2019.