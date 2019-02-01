Business News

Taco Bell failed in Dubai — here's why

Taco Bell is huge in the United States. The Mexican-style fast-food chain has nearly 6,500 stores across the United States. While Taco Bell has had tremendous success at home, the company has had trouble taking off abroad. Watch this video to find out why the American company had to pull out of the Dubai market after four years.


