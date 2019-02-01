The jobs report was just a blowout. Here's what usually happens next

The January jobs report showed more than 100,000 jobs were created last month than economists expected. Beats of that magnitude usually spark a lot of optimism about the economy, driving stocks higher over the subsequent days and months and benefiting energy, industrial and banking stocks the most, history shows.

CNBC analysis using Kensho looked at all the times in the last 20 years when the jobs report exceeded estimates by 100K or more and what happens to stocks and certain sectors the day of the report, as well as one week and three months later.