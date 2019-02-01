The shutdown has ended, yet some small businesses still struggle to move on

The Consumer Bankers Association pegged the tally of outstanding loans at about 300 for each day of the shutdown, or about $2 billion in lending, according to a letter it sent to President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders Jan. 22. The partial shutdown began on Dec. 22.

The SBA works to with lenders to process and guarantee funding for small businesses. The agency does not loan money directly. It does, however, set guidelines for loans with the aim of reducing risk for lenders and making capital more available to small businesses. The SBA did not respond to a request for comment.

"Small business is going to be the first place you're going to see the impact of the shutdown, because a lot of these loans stop as soon as the shutdown occurs," said David Pommerehn, associate general counsel and senior vice president at the Consumer Bankers Association.

Lawmakers agreed on Jan. 25 to keep the government open for three weeks, or until Feb. 15.

That is little comfort to small-business owners who are still waiting to get checks in their hands.