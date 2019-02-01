America's love affair with trucks and SUVs is forcing big changes at big car companies

Americans are buying a lot more trucks and SUVs. Truck and SUV sales have steadily increased since the end of the Great Recession, while passenger sedan sales have been declining since 2014, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. In fact, 2018 saw the highest U.S. truck sales since 2005. This big spike in sales is forcing automakers to make big changes.
