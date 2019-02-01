Why Wall Street might want to root for Tom Brady and the Patriots at Sunday's Super Bowl

This Super Bowl Sunday, Wall Street's past suggests one should win 9:51 AM ET Wed, 30 Jan 2019 | 03:48

Sports fans are counting the minutes until Sunday's Super Bowl.

But, does your portfolio have rooting interests, too?

If you're an investor, you might want to back the New England Patriots, says Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak and self-avowed mega Pats fan.

"If you look at the time when the Patriots lose the Super Bowl, the three times, that year the S&P sees an average loss of over 10 percent and yet in the years they win, it's actually seen a slight gain," Maley said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

When the Pats lost the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2018, the S&P 500 fell by 38 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Its 2012 losing game drags the average up as the S&P 500 rose by 13 percent.

"It's even more compelling for the Rams," Maley continues. "If you're rooting for the Rams, you're pretty much guaranteeing a fall of either 10 to 20 percent in the stock market."

"Guarantee" and "average" might be too strong a word for the correlation, Maley admits.

"When I talk about the NFL, I'm kind of like a politician. I don't want to confuse people with the facts. I just give them my version of the facts," he said.