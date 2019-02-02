Deutsche Bank, which has a business relationship with President Donald Trump that's spanned years, refused to give the candidate a loan during his 2016 presidential campaign in 2016, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

Trump was burning cash that was both funding his campaign and expanding his business group's collection of properties, the Times reported. Citing two unnamed sources, the Trump Organization specifically sought a loan against a Miami property to fund work on a Scotland golf course called Turnberry.

However, bank officials who spoke to the Times under the condition of anonymity said Trump's divisive campaign made loaning him money too risky. The bank feared if he defaulted, the bank would have to choose between not collecting on the debt, or attempting to seize the assets of the President of the United States.