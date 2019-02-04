Stocks in Australia slip ahead of Royal Commission report

Stocks in Australia traded lower during Monday morning trade ahead of the release of a landmark report surrounding the country's beleaguered financial services sector.

The ASX 200 slipped 0.21 percent in early trade, with the sectors mixed. The heavily weighted financial subindex declined more than 0.5 percent as shares of the country's Big Four banks declined.

The moves Down Under came ahead of the release of the final report by the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. The recommendations by the Royal Commission are expected to bring extensive changes to Australia's banking sector, following series of systemic wrongdoings which were uncovered in 2018.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,770, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,788.39.

Stock markets in China and South Korea are closed today due to holidays.