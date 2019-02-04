Bristol-Myers Squibb shares pop on report Starboard Value has taken a stake in drugmaker

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares popped 2 percent early Monday after a Bloomberg report said activist hedge fund Starboard Value has taken a stake in the New York-based pharmaceutical giant.

The size of the stake and plans that the activist hedge fund might have for its investment couldn't be immediately learned, according to Bloomberg. CNBC has reached out to Starboard Value and Bristol for comment on the report.

Last month, Bristol announced plans to acquire cancer drug maker Celgene in a cash and stock deal valued at $74 billion. Buying Celgene is seen as giving Bristol more cancer drugs at a time when its immuno-oncology portfolio struggles to keep up with rival Merck's.

The initial news sent the cost to insure Bristol's bonds to their highest point since May 2010. As the price of long-term Bristol bonds fell, the associated credit default swap jumped 66 percent, bringing the cost to insure $1 million of the company's debt against default to $23,000, according to Reuters.

Shares of Bristol are down about 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock is down more than 20 percent over the past 12 months.