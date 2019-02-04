Dow futures seen slightly lower; Alphabet set to report earnings

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Monday morning, as market participants awaited another batch of quarterly corporate results.

At around 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 15 points, indicating a negative open of more than 36 points. Futures of the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen relatively downbeat.

The moves in pre-market trade come after a surge in optimism on Wall Street at the end of last week. A U.S. Labor Department report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 304,000 last month — the largest gain since February 2018.

The jobs report, along with better-than-expected manufacturing figures, pointed to underlying strength in the world's largest economy.

Trading was subdued on Monday, with many regional markets in Asia closed for the Lunar New Year. China's financial markets are closed all week, with South Korea's index set to reopen on Thursday.

On the data front, investors are likely to monitor factory orders figures for November at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Alexion Pharma, Clorox and Sysco are among the major companies scheduled to report their latest results before the opening bell. Alphabet, Gilead Sciences and Seagate Technology are all expected to publish their latest figures after the bell.