European markets seen mixed amid earnings, data

Market focus is largely attuned to economic data, following a surge in optimism on Wall Street at the end of last week. A U.S. Labor Department report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 304,000 last month — the largest gain since February 2018.

The jobs report, along with better-than-expected manufacturing figures, pointed to underlying strength in the world's largest economy.

In Asia, trade was subdued with many of the region's markets closed for the Lunar New Year. China's financial markets are closed all week, with South Korea's index set to reopen on Thursday.

Back in Europe, Britain is expected to publish construction PMI figures for January at around 9:30 a.m. London time.

In corporate news, Julius Baer, Luxottica and Ryanair are all scheduled to publish their latest quarterly earnings results on Monday.