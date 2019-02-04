Apparel retailer Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, saying it plans to close nearly 100 stores.

The company has more than 500 locations, including those under the Peek Kids brand, operating across the country today. Many are within shopping malls.

Charlotte Russe said "in the near term" it will provide additional information about the timing of closing sales and closing dates. It's the second apparel retailer, after Gymboree, to file for bankruptcy this year. Gymboree is planning to close hundreds of stores, many within malls, as well.

Here's a map of the 94 Charlotte Russe stores set to close: