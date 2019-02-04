Now A.I. might decide how your food tastes

Seasoning company McCormick has decided to spice up consumers' lives — using artificial intelligence (AI).

The business, which makes condiments from French's Classic Yellow Mustard to McCormick herbs and spices, is working with IBM on an initiative that will analyze its data on taste that has been collected over more than 40 years. The data includes past product formulas as well as millions of pieces of information on consumers' palates, according to a press release emailed to CNBC Monday.

The companies are developing a platform called "ONE" that will help create new flavor combinations using AI.

Different tastes produced so far include Tuscan chicken, bourbon pork tenderloin and New Orleans sausage, which should be in U.S. stores by late spring, McCormick said.

The platform uses multiple machine learning algorithms that are trained using the data points and then human product developers will use the information to create new ingredients.