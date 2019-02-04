Pope Francis marks historic visit to the Gulf, criticizes Yemen war ahead of Abu Dhabi mass

But while the trip is meant to celebrate fraternity among religions, Francis issued remarks touching on the country's foreign policy just before leaving the Vatican on Sunday.

He criticized the bombardment of Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, urging for peace and an end to the war in which the UAE and Saudi Arabia have become key players. The UN says that airstrikes led by the countries and their Gulf allies have caused the majority of civilian deaths in the country, which now number well above 10,000.

"Let us pray strongly because they are children who are hungry, who are thirsty, they don't have medicine and they are in danger of death," the pope said during his regular Sunday mass before departing for Abu Dhabi. "The cry of these children and their parents rises up to God."

The timing of the remarks — before actually entering the Gulf — served to spotlight an issue about which the pope appears passionate, while avoiding the diplomatic awkwardness of what could be seen as criticism of his hosts while in the UAE.