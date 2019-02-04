Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Gilead and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Alphabet dropped more than 3 percent in extended trading on Monday despite beating on its top and bottom lines. The Google-parent company's earnings per share were $12.77, well above estimates of $10.82. The company earned $39.28 billion in revenue, beating the $38.93 billion estimated by Wall Street.



Alphabet, however, reported declining advertising prices and rising costs, which spooked investors. The company reported that cost per click, which measures how much it charges advertisers, dropped 29 percent year-over-year as it faces growing competition from Amazon. Alphabet also reported capital expenditures just north of $7 billion for the period, posting a much more expensive quarter than the $5.63 billion in capex that was projected.



Gilead Sciences shares fell more than 3 percent after the bell Monday following a mixed earnings report. The biotech company posted earnings of $1.44 on revenue of $5.8 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of $1.70 on revenue of $5.5 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology rose more than 5 percent after market close after posting better-than-expected earnings. The technology company generated $2.72 billion in revenue, matching analyst expectations. Earnings per share were $1.41, beating the forecast of $1.27.