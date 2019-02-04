Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teases a feature that would let you edit your tweets

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said his microblogging site is mulling a new feature that would let users edit their tweets.

In an interview with comedian Joe Rogan, Dorsey said Friday that the firm was "looking at" letting users edit their tweets, while still keeping the original version of the post publicly viewable.

Explaining how it would work, the Twitter chief said: "You could build it such that maybe we introduce a five-second to 30-second delay in the sending, and within that window you can edit."

He added that letting users edit tweets for longer than that window "takes that real-time nature and the conversational flow out of it."

In 2017, Twitter bumped up the number of characters that could be typed in a tweet to 280, from a signature 140-character count that Dorsey said was viewed as "sacred" internally.