Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teases a feature that would let you edit your tweets

  • Dorsey says Twitter is "looking at" letting users edit their tweets, while still keeping the original version of the post publicly viewable.
  • "You could build it such that maybe we introduce a five-second to 30-second delay in the sending, and within that window you can edit," he says.
  • He explains that the reason editing tweets isn't currently a feature is due to the fact that he and his fellow co-founders were "born on SMS."
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi, India, November 12, 2018. 
Anushree Fadnavis | Reuters
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said his microblogging site is mulling a new feature that would let users edit their tweets.

In an interview with comedian Joe Rogan, Dorsey said Friday that the firm was "looking at" letting users edit their tweets, while still keeping the original version of the post publicly viewable.

Explaining how it would work, the Twitter chief said: "You could build it such that maybe we introduce a five-second to 30-second delay in the sending, and within that window you can edit."

He added that letting users edit tweets for longer than that window "takes that real-time nature and the conversational flow out of it."

In 2017, Twitter bumped up the number of characters that could be typed in a tweet to 280, from a signature 140-character count that Dorsey said was viewed as "sacred" internally.

Dorsey explained that the reason editing tweets isn't currently a feature is due to the fact that he and his fellow co-founders were "born on SMS." He said that, as the number of characters Twitter permits increases, users will increasingly want to be able to edit their posts.

"If you can't edit 140 characters, you're going to be really p----d off if you write a million characters and can't edit those things," he said, when asked by Rogan about the prospect of upgrading the character count to 1 million.

Dorsey didn't expand further on how the edit feature would work or indicate when — or if — it would be launched.

Twitter has been testing a new version of its desktop website that lets users bookmark tweets and removes a column on the left that would show how many tweets and followers a person has.

