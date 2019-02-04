US Treasury yields move higher as investors monitor data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning, as market participants awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.6984 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0399 percent.
On the data front, investors are likely to monitor factory orders figures for November at around 10:00 a.m. ET.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is scheduled to discuss monetary policy at The 50 Club of Cleveland monthly meeting on Monday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion of 13-week bills and $39 billion of 26-week bills.