Wall Street banks face hurdles as they rush to cover the suddenly booming marijuana industry

Goldman Sachs star beverage and tobacco analyst Judy Hong was hoping to do some early research into the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry — that is, until she was stopped by the investment bank's firewall blocking certain content.

Among the companies the 20-year Goldman veteran tried to review was KushCo Holdings, a California-based business that sells packaging, containers and other supportive products to the world's largest cannabis producers. And though no part of KushCo's business actually touches a marijuana or hemp plant, Hong found herself nonetheless barred from the company's website, said a KushCo executive familiar with the matter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's consumer analyst is also researching KushCo and the space, the person added. Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment about their plans for future marijuana-related research coverage. The KushCo executive said it's fielded calls and met with representatives of both banks.

Wall Street is discovering a unique set of hurdles as it explores the possibilities in cannabis. Those hurdles are in the form of lending restrictions, disagreeing local laws and their own internal company firewalls as banks rush to cover that new and growing market. It is a market that could one day be worth $150 billion globally when including the different derivative products like CBD-infused beverages, according to Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy. Tilray is a medical marijuana grower based in British Columbia.

Other challenges for Wall Street include the flurry of federal regulations that currently deter banks from working with legal dispensaries in the U.S. and mandate that banks and other financial firms file "suspicious activity reports" to help monitor money laundering. Others have brought the just-say-no attitude to Wall Street, steering clear of any services related to the marijuana business for fear of federal prosecution.