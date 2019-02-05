A former Obama advisor gives 3 reasons why Trump is unlikely to clinch an infrastructure deal

When it comes to what should actually be in the plan, there is a wide gap between the two parties.

"Democrats are going to want real spending, not loans, public-private partnerships and they're going to want, as [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer has said, a green infrastructure component that deals with climate change," Sperling said.

In a Washington Post op-ed in December, Schumer, wrote that "any infrastructure bill would have to include policies and funding that help transition our country to a clean-energy economy and mitigate the risks the United States already faces from climate change."

Stephen Moore, distinguished visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation and co-author of "Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy," agrees there is a wide divergence.

The GOP wants more roads and bridges, better ports and energy infrastructure, said Moore, a conservative economist who advised the Trump campaign in 2016. Democrats, meanwhile, want more green energy programs and mass transit.

"When Republicans talk about infrastructure and Democrats talk about infrastructure ... it's like Republicans are on Mars and Democrats are on Venus," Moore told "Closing Bell." "There is an issue of whether they are actually talking about the same thing."