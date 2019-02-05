A former Obama advisor gives 3 reasons why Trump is unlikely to clinch an infrastructure deal

President Donald Trump may want an infrastructure deal, but he is facing three big challenges to getting one actually done, according to Gene Sperling, a former economic advisor to Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Trump is widely expected to address the issue when he takes to the podium Tuesday night to deliver his State of the Union address.
But getting a buy-in from Democrats, who hold a majority in the House, is probably going to be tough, Sperling told CNBC. In fact, Trump has "three pretty tough bars to get over" in order to strike a bipartisan infrastructure deal, he said on "Closing Bell" on Tuesday ahead of the speech.