Facebook will now evaluate employees on whether they help solve 'social issues'

Facebook on Tuesday night announced it revamped its performance review system and will now tie employee bonuses to new criteria, such as "making progress on the major social issues facing the internet and our company."

Other criteria upon which employees will be graded include building new experiences, supporting businesses that rely on Facebook and communicating more transparently about the work they are doing, a Facebook spokeswoman told CNBC in a statement. These goals were outlined by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company's earnings call with analysts and investors last week.

"So in a nutshell: Facebook's moving from a focus on growth, to a focus on change," a Facebook spokeswoman told CNBC in an email.

The new system comes one month after a CNBC report detailed Facebook's performance review system based on the accounts of more than a dozen former employees. The revamped performance review system was previously reported by Fortune.

"Over the past two years, we've fundamentally changed how we run Facebook," the company said in a statement. "This particular change is designed to ensure that we are incentivizing people to keep making progress on the major social issues facing the internet and our company."

The new criteria will be used to measure employee performance for the first half of 2019, the company told CNBC.

Previously, Facebook employees earned bonus based primarily on how their performance drove user growth, user engagement and revenue growth, according to a company filing. The previous criteria also included improving the company's product quality, its brand and making progress toward the company's long-term investments.

