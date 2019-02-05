John Hickenlooper, the Democratic former Colorado governor, is coming to New York on Thursday to celebrate his birthday and raise money for his political action committee as he mulls entering the 2020 race for president, CNBC has learned.

Hickenlooper will be hosting a birthday celebration in midtown Manhattan. Suggested contributions to his Giddy Up political action committee range from $500 to $5,000, according to an invitation first reviewed by CNBC.

While the invitation does not say whether Hickenlooper has decided to run for president, an email to prospective donors hints at a major announcement could be on the horizon.

"After having finished his tenure of sixteen years of public service in Colorado (eight years as Mayor of Denver and eight as Governor), Hickenlooper is exploring his next steps to figure out if there is a path for him to help re-orient the nation's politics by solving problems together," the email says.

Hickenlooper will be turning 67 years old.

A spokeswoman for his PAC confirmed that Hickenlooper will be hosting his party on Thursday but declined to give details on how many people or who will be attending the event.