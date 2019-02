But this summer I had the chance to drive Lambo's new Urus. And while I was highly skeptical as I climbed into the cockpit of the giant yellow wedge of a truck, I came away convinced. The engineers at Sant'Agata Bolognese have somehow managed to super-size the Lambo sportscar. It accelerates and corners and races like a Lambo but has the space, comfort and smooth ride of an SUV.

So far, the experiment is paying off. Lambo's total global sales jumped 51 percent in 2018 with the company delivering 5,750 cars. Much of that gain was from the 1,761 new Urus's delivered to customers during the last half of the year.