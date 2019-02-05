Americans say they want better health care. How that will happen is still up in the air.

Enter Medicare for All, a term that increasingly is being used by health care advocates, politicians and aspiring presidential candidates.

The concept is the latest iteration of a complex discussion about medicine that goes back decades. The current goal: To come up with something better than the Affordable Care Act when it comes to giving more individuals access to care and reducing what they pay, while putting less burdens on medical industry.

The debate comes as more Americans worry about health care issues. A recent poll from the Pew Research Center found that health care ranks as a top public concern, second only to the economy. Terrorism came in third.

The number of Americans who say reducing health-care costs should be a top priority for the President and Congress has increased steadily, according to Pew's survey. Eight years ago, 61 percent cited those concerns, while today that has risen to 69 percent.