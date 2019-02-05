It's easy to get swept up in the romance of Valentine's Day. Yet, all the heart-shaped chocolate in the world can't make love last.

What's more defining is your financial compatibility, studies show.

The vast majority of those in a recent poll said substantial credit card debt is a turnoff and bad credit, in general, is a red flag, according to WalletHub.

More than a third, or 38 percent, of adults would not date someone with bad credit, WalletHub found. And more than half, or 53 percent, of those surveyed would not marry someone with bad credit. WalletHub polled more than 700 adults at the end of January.

According to a separate Finder.com study, 72 percent of Americans would reconsider a romantic relationship if the person had unsettled debt, particularly from credit cards.

"While debt is undoubtedly a turnoff, not all debts are viewed as equally unappealing," said Finder's consumer advocate Jennifer McDermott. "For example, credit card debt is the No. 1 debt deal breaker, but only around the $12,000 mark, meaning those with small amounts owed might still pass muster."

Still, "singles with unsettled loans might want to sort out their balance sheets before hitting the dating scene," she added.