Russia says it must develop new nuclear-warhead carrying missiles by 2021

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country should develop new ground-based hypersonic and cruise missiles in a direct response to the apparent ending of a nuclear treaty between Washington and Moscow.

On Friday, the U.S. confirmed it would suspend its participation in the decades-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty that bans ground-launched medium-range missiles with a range of 310-3,400 miles. The U.S. administration said it had taken the measure following Russia's refusal to accept that its SSC-8 missile directly contravenes the Cold War-era agreement

By Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted by also halting his country's obligations to the treaty.

Speaking to media, Putin said Russia would provide a "mirror like response" to the U.S. by engaging in fresh research and development for nuclear missile technology but would not "get involved in a costly arms race."

According to state media outlet RIA, Shoigu said Tuesday that given the treaty was no longer being observed, it was now important to increase Russia's range of land-based missile systems within the next two years.

"In 2019-2020, we should develop a ground-based version of sea-based Kalibr complexes with a long-range cruise missile, which has proved to be effective in Syria. During the same period, we should create a ground-based missile complex with a long-range hypersonic missile," Shoigu said.

The Kalibr missile family differs in size, launch platform, range, and speed but can all pack either a conventional warhead or nuclear payload.