Trump to call for a 'great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure' in State of the Union

President Donald Trump will call for an bipartisan infrastructure push in his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

"Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure," Trump will say according to an excerpt of the speech released by the White House.

The bipartisan call comes more than a week after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended. On Jan. 25, both Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress agreed to re-open the government for three weeks.However, they have not been able to agree on funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That is the key issue that led to the 35-day shutdown.

Wall Street strategists said ahead of the speech that Trump's comments on trade, infrastructure and drug pricing could be market-moving. Stocks that could benefit from such the infrastructure push include Vulcan Materials, Jacobs Engineering and Fluor Corp.

But Wall Street strategists warned that the passing of an infrastructure bill would be a long shot.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

