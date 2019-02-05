Trump will urge bipartisan cooperation to realize his policy goals in State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will call for bipartisanship Tuesday night — as long as it leads to his desired policy outcomes.

In his State of the Union address, the president will urge lawmakers to break "decades of political stalemate," according to excerpts released by the White House. But he will push for progress in areas where Congress has failed to find consensus during his presidency, from immigration to infrastructure, trade and drug prices.

The president will seek cooperation to address issues "neglected by BOTH parties over many decades." However, the remarks come as the prospect of harmony appears increasingly dim.

Congressional negotiators are struggling to reach a deal to overhaul the immigration system and avoid another partial government shutdown when funding expires on Feb. 15. Earlier in the day, Trump railed against Democrats in a lunch with television anchors, including by calling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a "nasty son of a bitch," according to The New York Times.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.