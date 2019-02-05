UN warns of currency wars and widespread protectionism if trade conflict escalates

Currency wars, widespread protectionism and billion-dollar losses could arise if the U.S. and China fail to settle their trade differences before March 1, the UN warned in a new study.

Published by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Monday, the report said that while some countries would see a surge in exports, negative global effects were likely to dominate.

China and the U.S. have been embroiled in a trade dispute since early 2018. In September, the U.S. added 10 percent tariffs on around $200 billion of Chinese imports, and it planned to increase those rates to 25 percent in January. However, both parties agreed to freeze these increases until March 1 while they engaged in talks.