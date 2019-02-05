Watch: President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address

[The stream is set to start at 9:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will address the nation Tuesday night to deliver the State of the Union, his third address to a joint session of Congress while in office.

Trump is expected to tout his economic record and make a plea for bipartisanship as he addresses lawmakers and their guests as well as several justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Investors will be watching for any news on ongoing trade talks with China, as well as whether the president discusses drug pricing or plans for new infrastructure spending.

The address comes shortly after the conclusion of the longest partial government shutdown on record, which ended with a stopgap spending measure and no resolution of the president's demands for billions of dollars in funding for his proposed border wall.

The Democratic response to the president's address will be delivered by Stacey Abrams. Abrams lost her bid to become the first black female governor of Georgia last year and is being floated as a possible contender for the state's U.S. Senate seat held by David Perdue, a Republican.