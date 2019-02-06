Drugmakers have been reluctant to agree to testify before Congress at what is shaping up to be a series of hostile hearings examining the industry's drug pricing practices.

None of the companies "invited" to speak at last week's Senate Finance Committee hearing titled "Drug Pricing in America: A Prescription for Change, Part I" showed. But pharmaceutical companies are starting to come around this week, following some not-so-veiled threats by senators to "compel" their executives to testify, likely with subpoenaes.

Lawmakers released letters inviting executives from AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer and Sanofi to testify later this month at the hearing: "Drug Pricing in America: A Prescription for Change, Part II."

So far, four of the seven invited have said they will send their CEOs to Capitol Hill. The other drugmakers may not have a choice, however. Senate Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has stopped short of threatening to issue a subpoena, indicating that participation at the hearing isn't entirely voluntary.

Here's what the pharmaceutical companies are saying: