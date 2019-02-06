The woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004 on Wednesday released a lengthy statement including details of that alleged attack at the Democratic National Convention.

Vanessa Tyson, a professor at Scripps College in California, said Fairfax forced her to engage in oral sex with him after they first engaged in "consensual kissing" in his hotel room in Boston.

Fairfax has adamantly denied Tyson's claims, which came to light after widespread calls for the resignation of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on the heels of news that his 1984 medical school yearbook page featured a photo of a man in blackface and another man in Ku Klux Klan garb. Fairfax would become governor if Northam resigns.

"As I cried and gagged, Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him," Tyson wrote in her statement, issued by a law firm now representing her.

"I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual. To be very clear, I did not want to engage in oral sex with Mr. Fairfax and I never gave any form of consent. Quite the opposite. I consciously avoided Mr. Fairfax for the remainder of the Convention and I never spoke to him again."

The Katz, Marshall & Banks law firm earlier represented Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school get-together in the early 1980s in Washington, D.C. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegations.

Fairfax's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Tyson's statement.

But Fairfax, in a statement issued earlier Wednesday, said, "I would like to encourage the media, my supporters, and others to treat both the woman who made this allegation and my family with respect for how painful this situation can be for everyone involved."

"I wish her no harm or humiliation, nor do I seek to denigrate her or diminish her voice. But I cannot agree with a description of events that I know is not true," Fairfax said.

Also Wednesday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring revealed that he and friends wore blackface at a college party in 1980 to dress up "like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song." Herring, who like Northam and Fairfax is a Democrat, would become governor if both of them resign.

However, if Herring resigns, the state's speaker of the House of Delegates, Kirk Cox, would become governor. Cox is a Republican.

Northam has denied being either the man in blackface or the man dressed like a Ku Klux Klan member in the photo on his yearbook page. But he has said he wore blackface to impersonate Michael Jackson in a dance contest in the 1980s.

Read Vanessa Tyson's statement in full below: