BNP Paribas beats full-year profit forecasts but slashes targets for 2020

BNP Paribas's full-year net income came in at 7.53 billion euros ($7.52 billion) for 2018, beating analysts' expectations.

According to Refinitiv, analysts were expecting a net income of 7.43 billion euros for year. At the end of 2017, BNP Paribas reported 7.76 billion euros in net income

The bank said that the economic environment in Europe supported outstanding loans, despite low interest rates. However, the bank lowered its profitability and revenue growth targets for 2020 due to the impact from the market sell-off in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Looking at the quarterly performance, the French lender reported a net income of 1.44 billion euros for the fourth-quarter as compared to 1.42 billion euros in 2017.

At the time, BNP said that its 2020 business development plan was going well. This plan broadly aims to update the bank's operational model and improve operating efficiency and accelerate digitalization.

