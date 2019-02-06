EU blocks Alstom-Siemens rail merger due to 'serious competition concerns'

The European Union blocked the rail deal between Alstom and Siemens on Wednesday, citing competition concerns.

The merger proposal between the French and the German companies planned to create a European rail champion with revenues of about 15 billion euros ($17 billion). However, both firms have a large presence in Europe and there were concerns that the deal could challenge EU competition rules.

EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement: "Without sufficient remedies, this merger would have resulted in higher prices for the signaling systems that keep passengers safe and for the next generations of very high-speed trains."

"The Commission prohibited the merger because the companies were not willing to address our serious competition concerns," she added.

The merger proposal referred only to the companies' transport services and would have combined them into one new firm, solely controlled by Siemens.