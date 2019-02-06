India is reportedly proposing new laws to clamp down on popular Chinese social media apps

Chinese social media apps are rapidly becoming popular with users in India, but the country now wants to regulate them, the Financial Times reported.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has introduced draft legislation for such apps that run on user-generated content, and which have more than 5 million users in India, according to the FT.

Those proposed new rules will require the owners of such apps to establish a local office in the country, and appoint a senior official to be accountable for any legal concerns that might arise, the Financial Times report said.