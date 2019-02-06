Today Armstrong is announcing dtx's first round of investments, which he characterizes as "direct to consumer companies that are making a core part of someone's life better. They're innovating on things like payments, customer feedback, they're innovating products, and they're run by game-changing founders."

The six companies are largely focused on female consumers and include health beverage company Dirty Lemon, manicure company OIive & June, footwear maker Margaux, bra-maker Third Love and Argent, which is making workwear for women. Once investment, Niche, is not a product company but rather offers consumers a way to compare and analyze schools and neighborhoods.

Later this year, Armstrong plans to launch "experiences" featuring a broad range of direct-to-consumer companies.

He describes the experiences, which will pop up around the country, as a cross between the Consumer Electronics Show and Coachella. In a space as large as a football field consumers will be able to experience over 20 different brands and experiences, which until now, have lived primarily online. Consumers will be able to try new fitness equipment, taste the latest food and beverages, try the latest entertainment experiences, like Virtual and Augmented Reality, and check out new products.

Armstrong says this "festival of the future" is designed for markets such as Memphis, which are underserved in terms of these kinds of products and experiences.

"We want to go to the places that don't have access to all the cool things happening in NY, LA, and San Francisco, but have growing income and interest," says Armstrong.

Armstrong is also launching another tech company based in Santa Monica, co-founded and co-funded with Amit Kapur, which he described as a "talent platform." Kapur is the former COO of MySpace and sold his adtech startup Gravity to AOL.

Here's the letter Armstrong is sending to friends and family to explain his new venture.