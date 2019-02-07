Looking to take the Great American Vacation this year and also hoping to spend a little less than you might if you ventured overseas or to an obvious — and overpriced — domestic hot spot such as New York City, Honolulu or Las Vegas? AARP, the advocacy group for older Americans, has done the due diligence for intrepid and frugal travelers — no matter their age — and compiled a list of nine less well-known, yet compelling and more affordable vacation destinations across the country.