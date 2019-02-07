Tech

Apple releases fix for the FaceTime eavesdropping exploit

  • Apple just released a fix for a group FaceTime exploit that let people eavesdrop on conversations.
  • Apple deactivated group FaceTime as a temporary holdover until it made a more permanent fix.
A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2018.
Issei Kato | Reuters
Apple just released iOS 12.1.4 which includes a fix for a group FaceTime bug that let people eavesdrop on conversations even if they never answered a call.

The bug went viral last week after a 14-year old discovered that, while group FaceTiming with friends on his iPhone, he was able to hear someone who hadn't picked up when he called. Apple acknowledged the bug and apologized.

Apple also temporarily deactivated group FaceTime while it prepared something more permanent.Now there's a software update that removes the exploit and lets you use group FaceTime again.

Here's how to update your iPhone:

  • Open settings on your iPhone.
  • Tap General.
  • Choose Software Update.

Let your iPhone download and install the new software.

How Apple responded to this teen found the iPhone FaceTime bug
