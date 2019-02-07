Stocks in Asia set to be mixed; US-China trade hopes up

Stocks in Asia are set to be mixed on Thursday. Stocks declined overnight on Wall Street, while U.S.-China trade hopes are up as negotiations are set to continue.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.74 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing gains. The heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.61 percent as shares of the country's so-called Big Four Banks advanced.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,850 as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 20,874.06.