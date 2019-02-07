How to make 2019 the year you check off your bucket list

Maybe you want to visit Australia, buy a home or go skydiving before you die.

You're certainly not alone. More than 9 out of 10 participants in a survey by Provision Living, an operator of senior living communities, said that they had so-called bucket lists.

Of those individuals, 66 percent said they'll complete at least one item off their list in the next year, according to the company's December 2018 online survey of 2,000 people.

So what's holding people back?

Money. Close to 6 out of 10 respondents said finances were deterring their goals.

Another 14 percent said "lack of time," while 10 percent cited family responsibilities as an obstacle.

"Finances are by far the No. 1 hurdle Americans are facing," said Collin Czarnecki, content strategist at marketing firm Digital Third Coast.

Traveling was the most popular experience on people's bucket lists, followed by financial objectives, including paying off debt and retiring early.