Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Skechers, Mattel, Columbia Sportswear and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Skechers surged more than 16 percent in extended trading after the company released fourth-quarter results that beat on its bottom line. The shoe company posted earnings of 31 cents per share, 8 cents more than consensus estimates of 23 cents per share. Despite higher-than-expected earnings, Skechers missed predicted revenues of $1.10 billion, reporting revenues of $1.08 billion.

Mattel stock rose more than 16 percent after hours on Thursday following fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The toy maker posted a profit of 4 cents per share, surprising analysts who expected a 16 cent loss. Mattel also beat on its top line, reporting revenues of $1.52 billion, versus estimates of $1.44 billion.

Stocks of Columbia Sportswear jumped more than 13 percent after hours on strong earnings and guidance. The company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, 40 cents higher than analyst estimates. It also beat on its top line, reporting revenues of $918 million, well above analyst estimates of $845 million. Columbia Sportswear's revenue guidance also came in strong with a range of $2.97 billion - $3.03 billion, versus analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

Expedia jumped more than 7 percent following its fourth-quarter results. The travel technology company beat earnings estimates by 16 cents, posting a profit of $1.24 per share. Its revenues also came in higher than expected at $2.56 billion, compared to predictions of $2.54 billion.