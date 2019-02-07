Trump campaign looks to beef up communications team to battle big Democratic field in 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign is looking to beef up its communications team to prepare for an onslaught of attacks from Democrats running in the 2020 campaign, CNBC has learned.

Trump's team has been interviewing dozens of candidates for positions ranging from communications director to press secretary, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Some candidates who have discussed jobs with the campaign currently work in the White House, according to the sources, who declined to be named.

The campaign is expected to officially announce the new additions in the coming weeks, one source said.

It was not immediately clear whom the campaign is considering for the positions.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign declined to comment.

The Trump campaign is beefing up its communications team as several Democrats enter the 2020 race. More than a dozen are expected to be competing for the party's nomination. Some candidates are already on the offensive against the president and his proposals.

During a recent CNN town hall in Iowa, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who has declared her candidacy for president, called Trump's proposed border wall a "medieval vanity project." She committed to not support a compromise government funding deal that includes wall funding, even if it included protections for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, another 2020 hopeful, took a swipe at Trump on Twitter after his State of the Union speech on Tuesday about his boasting the jobs he claims his administration helped create for women.

"President Trump seems not to understand that the female jobs he created were Democratic women in Congress," the New York lawmaker said.

The Trump campaign will also need a communications shop that can respond to bad press that might come from the House Oversight and Intelligence committees' push to investigate the president and his administration.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced on Wednesday that the investigation will start to look into whether any foreign actors have leverage over Trump and whether any of his associates coordinated with Russian operatives.

The investigation will look into "whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates" Schiff's statement reads.

The Trump campaign is flush with cash as it goes on this hiring spree.

It has $19 million on hand plus another $15 million between its two joint fundraising committees that work in tandem with the Republican National Committee.