'Fragility in Italy's economy needs to be addressed,' EU warns as it slashes growth forecasts

Sunset over St Peter's basilica at the Vatican, Rome

With its immense debt pile and potential budget blowout, Italy is a risk first and foremost to itself, Valdis Dombrovskis, a vice president at the European Commission told CNBC.

"Fragility in Italy's economy needs to be addressed," Dombrovski told CNBC's Willem Marx in Brussels Wednesday.

"Given the high level of Italy's public debt, and Italy has the highest debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio in the EU after Greece, it's important that Italy puts its debt-to-GDP ratio on a downwards trajectory. And this is something which we have (been) consistently emphasizing and we think that this is important," he said.

Italy's debt pile of 2.3 trillion euros ($2.6 trillion) is "first and foremost (it's) a risk factor for Italy itself, but one that needs to be addressed," he added.

Italy's 2019 spending plans, that have caused a furor in recent months with the Commission — the EU's executive arm — were one area of particular concern, he noted.

Dombrovskis' comments come as the European Commission cut its forecast for Italy's growth in 2019 to 0.2 percent, from a previous prediction (made last November) of 1.2 percent. The Commission also lowered its prospects for the euro area as a whole. The 19-member bloc is set to grow 1.3 percent this year, from a previous forecast of 1.9 percent.

"The most pronounced slowdown is in Italy, and we have been in difficult discussions in Italy over the last couple of months on how their chosen fiscal trajectory negatively affects growth. Unfortunately we see this materializing in our winter economic forecast," he said.

Italy's anti-establishment government has been admonished by the European Commission in recent months for its 2019 budget plans to increase spending, cut taxes and to row back on some key reforms introduced by the previous administration. A row ensued with the government and Italy agreed to lower its budget deficit target, to just over 2 percent of GDP; EU limits are set at 3 percent.

Italy's economy is already in trouble, however, with the latest GDP data showing that the euro zone's third-largest economy had entered its third recession in a decade. Italy's GDP fell a quarterly 0.2 percent between October and December, following a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter, data from ISTAT showed. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining growth.

Bad elsewhere too

Worryingly for Europe, growth is not only expected to be lower in struggling economies like Italy, however, but in stronger ones too, like Germany and France.

It cut its forecasts for German growth in 2019 to 1.1 percent from 1.8 percent in its previous fall forecast. France is now predicted to grow 1.3 percent, down from the last forecast for 1.6 percent growth. For Europe as a whole (including the U.K.) growth is expected at 1.5 percent, down from 1.9 percent forecast last November.

Dombrovskis said risks affecting EU economies included external factors such as trade conflicts and a slowdown in emerging economies, notably China. There were also domestic factors "at play when we discuss structural and fiscal policies in some member states," he said, citing Italy as a concern.

'Governments haven't done enough'

Germany is expected to have just avoided a technical recession in the fourth quarter after growth contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter.

Whether it avoided a recession or not, the growth levels are worryingly low in its traditional growth driver Germany, and wider Europe, analysts said, especially after years of ultra-low interest rates and extraordinary monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank, which is expected to soon be coming to an end.

"Whether growth (in the euro zone) is minus 0.1 percent or 0.5 percent, it's too low to fulfil the aspirations of the European population," Moritz Kraemer, a former chief sovereign analyst at S&P, told CNBC Thursday.

"And it's too low in order to make the public finances in a large number of member states stable enough to provide a counter-cyclical buffer if it is needed in the next real downturn," he said, noting that national governments in the region had not made enough efforts to repair their finances while interest rates were low.

"It's lamentable that during the good years that are apparently coming to an end now in Europe and elsewhere, governments haven't done enough to repair their balance sheets," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."