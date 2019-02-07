Watch: Bank of England's Carney gives press conference after monetary policy decision

[The stream is slated to start at 07:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The BOE kept interest rates unchanged Thursday, in line with analyst expectations.

Investors will likely be listening into Carney's speech for any comments around Brexit and the economic uncertainty surrounding it.

Carney's comments come as British Prime Minister Theresa May travels to Brussels in a last-ditch effort to find a breakthrough on her Brexit deal with the European Union.

Talk of an extension to the deadline for the U.K.'s divorce from the bloc have increased after British parliamentarians rejected the government's withdrawal agreement last month.

